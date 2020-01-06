Red skies are blanketing southeast Australia as hundreds of fires ravage the country

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images The sky turns red from bushfires in Bemboka, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 5, 2020.

Australia’s devastating fires have reached an unprecedented peak in the first few days of January, according to multiple reports.

Photos from Australia’s New South Wales state taken Sunday show shocking red skies blanketing communities with an eery, thick fog.

The devastating bushfires in Australia that have drawn military deployments and millions of dollars of aid meant to address “unprecedented” amounts of damage, authorities said in a Saturday press conference.

Pictures showing skies in parts of the country’s New South Wales state show the shocking effects of months of fires that have devastated nearby areas. Blood-red skies hung over the state, which currently has 150 active fires, 64 of which are uncontrolled, according to The Associated Press.

See the latest shocking photos from the fires.

The scenes from New South Wales appeared almost post-apocalyptic as a heavy, glowing blanket of smoke hung above areas like Canberra.

Rohan Thomson/Getty Images A photographer captures smoke at Parliament House on January 05, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

Visitors to the Parliament House wore protective face masks to block out the smoke and ash in the air.

Reuters reports that officials in Canberra asked for 100,000 extra breathing masks as Sunday saw the world’s worst-ever recorded air quality. The masks are expected to arrive for residents on Monday.

The foggy skies even appeared-blood red in some areas.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images Cattle stand in a field under a red sky caused by bushfires in Greendale on the outskirts of Bega, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 5, 2020.

More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million acres) of land have been burnt so far in this fire season across Australia and nearly 1,500 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales alone.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images The sky turns red from bushfires in Bemboka, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 5, 2020.

Source: Reuters

The fires have been devastating for rural areas, and authorities said approximately 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles, have died in the fires.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images The sky turns red from bushfires in Bemboka, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 5, 2020.



Source: News.com.au



The eery glow wasn’t limited to Australia, as skies in Auckland, New Zealand, also appeared orange late Sunday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images An orange glow darkens the sky at 5pm in Auckland city on January 05, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Auckland sits around 1,300 miles from Sydney and was first exposed to the smoky skies around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday,according to Weather Watch.

Despite the haze, police told Auckland residents there was no need to alert authorities.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The tobacco coloured skies is pictured over Auckland as viewed from Totara Park on January 05, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Authorities jumped at the change in weather that spread light rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday as a break to continue delivering supplies to and evacuating affected residents.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Australian Army personnel are seen loading a CH-47 Chinook from the 5th Aviation Regiment before it deploys from Townsville on January 05, 2020 in Townsville, Australia.

Despite the break in weather, New South Wales (NSW) state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons warned on Saturday that it was not enough to extinguish the almost 200 fires that were still burning.

