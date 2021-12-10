Australia’s ‘finfluencer’ conference included zero finfluencers, showing just how contested the space has become. Photo: Getty Images

Australia’s ‘finfluencer’ conference excluded finfluencers from the event altogether.

Most of the event was spent discussing regulation, and whose responsibility it should be.

Unlicensed financial advice continues to be a bugbear for experts, who say the government needs to intervene with urgency.

Australia’s second financial influencer, or ‘finfluencer’, conference has highlighted how contentious they’ve become by entirely excluding them from the event altogether.

Now in its second iteration, The Capital Network’s (TCN) “social media investment conference”, MarketLit, largely followed in the footsteps of its debut in July: “big” questions about who should be responsible for reigning in social media platforms. How to get millions of followers. Why the digital economy shows promise. Who stands to benefit from it.

What did change, though, was the panel’s perspective.

TCN, before the conference had even started, underscored just how problematic Australia’s online ecosystem of financial influencers had become in the few months since July, by heading in the opposite direction.

This time around, TikTok producers, Instagram stars, vloggers, and podcast hosts were nowhere to be seen. Instead, it was think tank analysts, politicians, Twitter talking heads, and journalists who dominated the panel. The old came in for the new and brought with them a loose consensus: social media needs better regulation.

Who’s responsible for regulating social media platforms?

It was the only question that each of the guests was able to answer with some degree of certainty, whether related to finfluencers or not.

First to have a swing at it was Guy Kawasaki, “Chief Evangelist” at Canva, who said “people should vote with their dollars”, and simply walk away from the platforms they think fly in the face of their personal values.

“I would be astounded if 70- and 80-year-old white male senators who are probably still using AOL for their connectivity are able to legislate for, and control, Facebook, Twitter… I would be astounded if the government can control social media,” Kawasaki said.

“I think the thing is that people should vote with their dollars. And if they perceive a social media platform as anti-democratic or providing hate or fostering hate, they should just use it less or get off it completely.”

Social media mentor and consultant Laurel Papworth showed a little more faith. She said it should be the government’s responsibility to regulate Australian citizens, and, “The minute we outsource that to California-based tech companies, we could be in trouble.”

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg disagreed. It is only now that the platforms have failed to regulate themselves, he said, that the government “has a duty” to come in and regulate. Now they’ve been forced to, though, he’s glad.

“My personal view is, as a member of the government, we can do a lot more in terms of bringing the social media giants to heel,” Bragg said.

“It is ridiculous that we regulate conduct like hate speech and defamation in the real world, but in the online world, that is permissible? I don’t think so. So, what happens online needs to mirror what happens in the real world, in law and in practice.”

Where are we with financial influencers?

As was made clear by some of the performances at MarketLit’s debut, the problem with the proliferation of financial advice on social media has never been with young financial enthusiasts, or women, more broadly, or even the platforms on which they espouse their financial preferences.

The problem instead hinges on the fact that longstanding regulation requires anyone interested in giving financial advice — in real life, online or elsewhere — to hold an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL).

Getting one requires years of study, ongoing training in the form of “CPD” hours, and red tape in abundance.

Having these licences, or so the Australian Securities and Investments Commission once thought, makes it easier for the average consumer to spot bad advice, which makes it even easier for ASIC to regulate.

But now the market is awash with incentivised advice, Judith Fox, chief executive at the Stockbrokers And Financial Advisers Association, thinks the government needs to act on establishing a new regulatory framework for the space.

“Worst of all, there’s no consumer protections. I think that’s the really big missing piece [in] an unregulated social media, financial advice world, there are no protections for consumers, which in the regulated world, there are significant protections,” Fox said.

“And so our view is that the government should be regulating this area. ASIC’s paying a lot of attention, but the government needs to come in and say just because it’s an online environment, we need to ensure consumers have protections.

“Therefore, it is absolutely a government responsibility to make sure that people who are investing online and following social media advice online are as protected as others.”

What about crypto?

Over the course of the two-hour event, the ways crypto and blockchain fit into conversations about the regulation of finfluencers, and even the regulation of platforms more broadly, were touched on from a slew of different angles.

Senator Bragg, as could be expected, launched into praise for Australia’s potential to become a world-leading crypto hub. Sophie Gilder, head of blockchain and digital assets at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, flaunted the bank’s partnership with Gemini.

Later on, though, it was suggested that crypto had potential to offer users new regulatory powers by rewarding them for using decentralised browsing products.

It’s something that Joni Pirovich, founder and principal of Blockchain and Digital Assets Services and Law, says is already in motion with a suite of different protocols being developed by emerging developers.

In a conversation leading up to the conference, Pirovich told Business Insider Australia that Brave browser is showing the most promise and could emerge as a serious threat to the ways platforms monetise their users.

With Brave and its corresponding basic attention token, or “BAT”, users get rewarded for searching the internet in a privacy preserving model.

The browser itself uses DuckDuckGo as its default search engine, has ad blockers and other privacy features built into it, and even comes with its own crypto wallet. In practice, it means that when a user launches the browser, they might be served a generic, “privacy-respecting ad” that doesn’t track their data, and pays them for the trouble.

Bringing it full circle, Pirovich said there are obvious things to consider in terms of crypto regulation, establishing consumer protections, and eventually regulating unlicensed advice. But where she sees it having the most value is in its ability to democratise regulation at the same pace the internet evolves.