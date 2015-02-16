Australia's Fetch TV becomes the first to offer Netflix

Actors Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead

Fetch TV will be the first Australian pay TV provider to integrate the US giant streaming media subscription Netflix service.

Netflix, which launches in Australia at the end next month, will be available on Fetch TV’s 2nd Generation box.

From an integrated app, Fetch TV subscribers will be able to sign up and access the Netflix service.

The move is the latest in a long line by multiple players to grab a share of the infant Australian streaming media market.

Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media have launched Stan, a $100 million joint venture. Other players include listed Quickflix, Presto by Foxtel and EzyFlix.tv.

Bill Holmes, head of business development at Netflix, said he was impressed by the Fetch TV service and its business model.

“By partnering with Fetch TV, we are making it easy for TV fans and movie lovers to watch Netflix on their televisions,” he says.

Fetch TV subscribers also watch and record free-to-air channels, access catch-up TV services, and use web based apps such as YouTube for TV.

The partnership between Netflix and Fetch TV also includes the New Zealand market.

