Australia's explosion in high-rise apartment approvals, in one stunning chart

Approvals for residential unit structures four stories or higher – high-rise apartment buildings, basically – rose to 63,771 in June, the largest level on record.

The rise of high-rise has been amazing.

In the 12 months to October 2009 there were only 13,540 approvals in high-rise structures.

Now, less than six years later, that figure has ballooned to 63,771, an increase of 371%.

Whatever the reason – be it affordability, lifestyle or other – Australians appear to be moving up rather than out at present.

