Australia’s economic recovery is tipped to continue through 2022, even as Omicron bites and other major economies grapple with inflation

Australia is 'match fit' for fighting COVID-19 through 2022, a leading economist says, even as Omicron cases continue to surge. Photo: Getty Images

The Australian economy is tipped to grow by 3.6% through 2022, driven by growth in NSW and the NT.

Chris Richardson, a partner at Deloitte, said economies with the highest triple vaccination rates will deliver the world’s strongest performances.

He predicts that a softened Chinese economy mired by plummeting consumer spending could be the only material challenge faced by the Australian economy.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Omicron shouldn’t slow Australia’s economic recovery through 2022, according to a leading economist, who suggests high vaccine uptake and a degree of lockdown malleability makes Australia “match fit” for fighting COVID-19.

In its quarterly Business Outlook report released Monday, Deloitte Access Economics predicts the Australian economy will see growth of 3.6% in 2022, buoyed by strong growth in NSW and the Northern Territory, where each is tipped to see growth of 5.2% and 6.9% respectively.

Chris Richardson, a partner at Deloitte, said the tug-of-war between vaccinations and COVID mutations will continue, and that the economies with the highest triple vaccination rates will deliver the year’s strongest growth.

“Australia is now much more match fit for fighting COVID: we’re well vaccinated, we’ve got the hang of juggling lockdowns and other COVID challenges, and we’re cashed up with dollars left over from when the pandemic meant that money couldn’t readily be spent,” Richardson said.

“That combination spells resilience and recovery,” he said.

So much so, Richardson said, that the only material challenge the Australian economy may face through 2022 is likely to be major economic softening in China, Australia’s number one trading partner.

Only hours after the Deloitte report was published, China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in nearly two years, in an effort to prop up an economy that has taken major blows thanks to unrelenting COVID-19 outbreaks out of step with the nation’s COVID-zero ambitions.

The People’s Bank of China made the move after China’s gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace in 18 months, by just 4%, confirming a severe loss of momentum across the Chinese economy, which some analysts say should sound early alarms for Australia.

Even still, Richardson said, “the good outweighs the bad”, and much of the volatility expected to be faced this year isn’t likely to be any worse than was seen through the worst of the Delta lockdowns that crippled the nation through 2021.

“It has been doing that for a while — for all its challenges, 2021 recorded the fastest growth in the Australian economy since 2007, making it the second-fastest growth seen in the past two decades,” Richardson said.

“Deloitte Access Economics sees 2022 as a similar story, with Australia’s growth remaining above average as pandemic damage to the economy continues to be repaired,” he said.

That thesis hinges on the assumption that Australia’s booster vaccination rates continue to rise, and in turn put downward pressure on the nation’s death rate, along with the arrival of more migrant workers and tourists, while lockdowns remain a thing of the past.

All things being equal, Deloitte expects household spending to rise 6.4%, with business investment tipped to climb by 5.2%. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, is expected to fall from 4.6% to 4.2%, while wage growth is expected to eclipse inflation in 2023.

“That said, Omicron remains a key risk to the outlook,” Richardson said.

“Beyond the obvious health implications, the new variant raises the spectre of renewed state border restrictions, quarantine requirements and maybe even lockdowns. That generates the potential for investment-killing uncertainty for businesses,” he said.

Deloitte’s outlook pegs itself to the middle of the economic spectrum, more cautious than the Reserve Bank of Australia’s far rosier forecasted growth of 4% GDP growth to the June quarter, and 5.5% to the December quarter.

In the early hours of 2022, the median expectation among Australia’s leading market economists was that GDP growth would hover around 3.75% to June, and about 5% to December.

But it is expected that the RBA will adjust its forecast after it meets in February to account for the proliferation of Omicron, which had yet to reach Australia when the central bank’s board headed off for summer break.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg welcomed the outlook, and the opportunity to herald his government’s economic stewardship at a press conference on Monday.

“Deloitte reminds us that we are still in a pandemic and that COVID-19 will continue to pose a threat to Australia’s economic recovery,” Frydenberg said.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers agreed, though he suggested much of that threat could so far been mitigated had the Morrison government done a better job “on the health front”.

“Today’s Deloitte Access Economics Business Outlook is yet another important reminder that mismanaging the pandemic means mismanaging the economy,” Chalmers said.

“The recovery is hostage to the Morrison government’s incompetence and complacency,” he said. “You can’t have a healthy economy without healthy people.”