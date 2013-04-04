Australia's Dollar Is Up On Better-Than-Expected Figures

Photo:

The Australian dollar was trading 104.89 US cents, after data published at 11:30 today by the ABS showed that retail sales were way better than expected, soaring 1.3% in February.

The market was only expecting them to be 0.3%

Meanwhile, the ABS also put its building approval figures out. They were up 3.1%. That’s also better than expected.

