Australia's Dami Im has taken out 2nd place in Eurovision 2016

Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images.

Australia’s Dami Im has taken out second place in the 2016 Eurovision song contest in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ukraine was crowned the winner with 534 points for their song 1944 while Im scored 511 points for her performance of Sound of Silence. Russia rounded up the top three with 491 points.

This is the second time that Australia has participated in Eurovision after Guy Sebastian made his debut in Vienna last year taking out fifth place.

This is such a dream, thank you #Eurovision! So honored to be performing on this stage tonight ❤️??#DamiArmy pic.twitter.com/l7DAnMvsfF — Dami Im (@damiandmusic) May 14, 2016

Over the past years, Eurovision has gained a huge following from its Australian viewers and was invited as a wildcard entry in 2015. Australia returned to Eurovision this year came after the European Broadcasting Union extended another offer of participation but on the condition that Australia would compete to qualify for the finals.

The final results were based on jury votes and tele-votes.

You can watch Im’s full performance below.

NOW READ: The best and funniest reactions to Australia almost winning the Eurovision song contest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.