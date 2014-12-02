Australia's Current Account Deficit Decreased 10% In The September Quarter

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has just released the September quarter Balance of Payments data.

The ABS says the current account deficit decreased 10% to $12.525 billion in the September quarter 2014.

The market had expected about $13.5 billion.

Exports of goods and services fell $990 million (1%) and imports of goods and services fell $1.176 billion (1%).

The primary income deficit fell $1.239 billion (14%).

Australia’s net foreign debt liability increased $18.7 billion or 2% to a net liability position of $882.9 billion.

Net foreign equity had a turnaround of $9.3 billion, resulting in a net asset position of $7.6 billion at the end of September.

