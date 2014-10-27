Australia's CSL Is Creating The World's Second Largest Flu Vaccine Business

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Australian biotech CSL is creating the world’s second largest flu vaccine business by buying a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical multinational Novartis for US $275 million (AUD 312 million).

The Novartis vaccine business will be combined with CSL’s existing vaccines and pharmaceutical subsidiary, bioCSL.

The acquisition will create the second largest vaccine company in the global influenza industry with manufacturing plants in the US, UK, Germany and Australia.

Novartis is currently moving its three-strain influenza vaccine brands to four-strain formulations through a multi-year clinical program.

“This will transform bioCSL’s existing influenza vaccine business, giving us first class facilities, global scale and product and geographical diversity,” says bioCSL’s General Manager, Dr John Anderson.

CSL’s Parkville facilities in Melbourne will play a key role in the global manufacturing network of the combined business while continuing to offer seasonal influenza vaccine supply and pandemic preparedness and response to Australia.

