Australia's crop production is headed for a record result

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australia’s crop production, boosted by good rain, is forecast to increase by 32% to a record high of 52.4 million tonnes, according to analysts at government forecaster ABARES (Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences).

Above average rainfall in September, followed by mild spring conditions, ensured good soil moisture for critical grain development.

Wheat production in 2016–17 is forecast to rise by 35% to a record high of 32.6 million tonnes.

Barley is expected to increase by 24% to a record high of 10.6 million tonnes. Canola is forecast to rise by 22% to 3.6 million tonnes, the third-highest on record.

The winter crop forecast released today represents a 14% upward revision from the forecast ABARES published in September.

