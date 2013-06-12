Australia's Consumer Watchdog Is Taking Coles To Court Over Its Bread

Getty/Ian Waldie

Supermarket chain Coles is in trouble with Australia’s consumer Watchdog for allegedly misleading customers with claims its bread was baked fresh in store.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched proceedings in the Federal Court, claiming Coles had bread that was partially baked and frozen off-site trucked in and then finished in-store.

The products were then promoted as ‘Baked Today, Sold Today’ and/or ‘Freshly Baked In-Store’ at Coles stores with in-house bakeries, according to the ACCC.

This misleads consumers and also steals business from independent bakeries who actually make their bread from scratch, the ACCC said.

“We believe consumers are likely to have been misled by Coles that the entire baking process, including preparation, occurred in-store, when in fact the bakery products were prepared and partially baked off site, frozen, transported and then ‘finished’ in store,” said ACCC chairman Rod Sims in a statement.

“Indeed, the Cuisine Royale products were partially baked overseas.”

The ACCC is seeking to have Coles review its compliance program and publish corrective notices.

Now read: 17 Essential Office Etiquette Tips

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.