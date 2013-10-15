Australia's Change Of Government Has Propelled CFO Confidence To A Two-Year High: Deloitte

Liz Tay

Australian chief financial officers have reported the highest level of optimism and greatest risk appetite since 2011, thanks to the recent change of government and an uptick in M&A and IPO activity.

Results of Deloitte’s latest quarterly CFO survey, released today, found 49% of CFOs more optimistic about their company’s future financial prospects than three months ago and 8% more pessimistic – up from a record low.

From the report:

Deloitte pinned previous months’ pessimism on political uncertainty under a minority Federal Government. Tony Abbott’s Coalition formed a majority government following the September 7 election.

“In Australia, uncertainty about Federal Government policy has been the biggest drag on sentiment over the past year,” the firm reported.

“The change of government in September has seen a dramatic turnaround, with 68% of CFOs now seeing government policy as a positive influence.

“Low interest rates and the falling Australian dollar also continued to be viewed positively, despite a jump in the dollar’s value during the survey period.

“However, the multispeed economy continued to weigh heavily on CFOs’ minds, though to a lesser extent than previous quarters.”

Thirty-eight percent of CFOs in Deloitte’s most recent survey said now was a good time to take more risk onto their balance sheet, and a majority expected revenue to increase in the next 12 months.

Just under half said they would increase their focus on mergers and acquisitions, while two-thirds were planning to introduce new products and service, or enter new markets.

There’s more in Deloitte’s report.

