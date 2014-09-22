Australia's Carbon Pollution Report Card

Getty/Ian Waldie

At first glance, Australia looks good on a global scale when it come to carbon emissions which contribute to global warming

According to the Global Carbon Project annual report released today, Australian emissions continued to decline in 2013 adding to a downward trend that began in 2009.

This, say the team of international scientists, is largely due to the decline in electricity generation from coal power plants.

The big polluters are China, the US, Europe and India, which together account for 62% of the global emissions and 80% of the growth in 2013.

Australia comes in at number 15 on a world scale.

However, when it comes to carbon pollution per head of population, Australia’s track record starts to slip.

This chart shows Australia sitting just below the US when it comes to carbon emissions per head of population:

