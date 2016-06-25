A Japan-inspired 'capsule hotel' is opening in Australia

Courtesy of Giant Design Each capsule offers privacy, but for much cheaper than a hotel room.

From their obsession with minimalism to an omelet that divided the internet, Japan is often considered a step ahead the latest trends.

So it comes as no surprise that their popular ‘capsule hotel’ — a hybrid hotel/hostel where each guest has a personalised pod to sleep in — is spreading to the rest of the world, most notably to Sydney, Australia, which will open its first capsule hotel in November.

Courtesy of Giant Design A bar and lounge will occupy the first two floors of the capsule hotel.

The first two floors of the space will be a cocktail bar and nightclub, called Century Bar, while the three floors above those will house the pods.

There will be 72 beds in all, with both single and deluxe options. Each capsule will contain a large LED screen and entertainment system, Wi-Fi, lighting, and a secure sliding door.

Chris Wilks, one of the designers behind the hotel, told Business Insider Australia that they saw the need for a capsule hotel as traditional hotel prices have gone up in Sydney, along with real estate prices. “The only alternative to more expensive hotel rooms are smaller rooms, and more of them,” he said.

Courtesy of Giant Design Guests have plenty of common space to enjoy before retiring to their pods.

Amenities will include a common kitchen, breakfast bar, lounge area, rooftop terrace, and shared bathrooms. According to the design firm, the layout will be reminiscent of the Soho House of New York and London, while the design itself “take their inspiration from the building, that being an interwar art deco period aesthetic.”

The pods are described as an option for solo travellers who are looking for more privacy than a typical hostel, but still want an affordable night’s stay. Prices will range from AUS $40 – $60 ($29 – $44 USD) per night.

