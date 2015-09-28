Australia's busiest air corridor is booming

Photo: Ian Waldie / Getty Images

There are so many moving parts in the Australian economy, in any economy, that when they are all summed up for the official GDP number you often end up with a “calculation” of growth that will feel unrepresentative of what’s actually happening in the economy.

Take the 0.2% growth rate for Australia in Q2 2015, the 0.1% fall in July retail sales, and the collapse in mining CAPEX plans. Add them all up and throw in a little bit of Chinese economic weakness and what comes out is a witches’ brew of negativity.

While all those concerns are real there are also parts of the economy that are unquestionably doing well.

Just take the continued growth in employment which means more Australians are in work than ever before. Sure the unemployment rate remains elevated, but strong employment growth and solid NAB business conditions suggest that while the economy may be under-shooting expectations, the signs are there the transition is working and the domestic side of the economy is doing okay.

That’s a point CommSec chief economist Craig James has made in a note this afternoon highlighting that with more people flying and airfares rising the economy may being doing better than many appreciate.

James has looked at the, “proportion of occupied aircraft seats (or load factor)” as an indicator not of airline management but rather of economic activity. “Over time there has been a close relationship between economic growth and changes in airline load factors. And that relationship has steadily improved over the past 20 years.”

He says that during the 1999/2000 slowdown in the economy load factors lead in and out of the dip in economic growth. Likewise even before the GFC really kicked off load factors were signalling a slowdown.

Airline load factors started weakening in early 2008 before the slowdown hit in late 2008. And load factors began lifting in early 2009, broadly around the time the economy was picking up, confirming the improvement in overall economic conditions.

People flying between cities is a sign of business activity. Ideas are being thrashed out, products are being sold and deals are in the works.

While overall passenger numbers have not changed that much on domestic flights in the past year James says, “there has been a gradual lift in the proportion of occupied seats (or load factor). The increased load factor is consistent with a gradual improvement in business conditions.”

Indeed the latest Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reports shows the load factor, “on planes operated by domestic and regional airlines was 79.4 per cent, the highest level in nine months and the highest July result in four years. The moving annual average load factor in July was 76.5 percent – the highest result in 17 months,” James said.

James looked specifically at the Sydney-Melbourne route, “the third busiest in the world,” as a “key measure of business activity” and said that there was a record 58,807 flights between Sydney and Melbourne in July. That meant there was also new record number of passengers for “any July” at 752,993. Brisbane-Sydney and Brisbane-Melbourne also grew strongly.

Interestingly, in what looks like a classic supply/demand squeeze James said, “BITRE report that smoothed (13-month moving average) business class airfares were up 3.4 per cent on a year ago in September. ‘Best discount’fares were up by 11.7 per cent with restricted economy fares up 7.2 per cent.”

James sums up what it means with two key insights:

Load factors are improving despite higher airfares, suggesting a modest improvement in the tone of the economy.

Airlines seem to be well in touch with conditions, lifting airfares without a significant degradation in passenger numbers and able to lift load factors on planes (operational efficiency).

It’s just another weave in the vast tapestry of the Australian economy. But, it is an important one which suggests, along with business conditions, that economic activity is growing in the right places.

