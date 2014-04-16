Political Leaders Of Australia's Biggest State Have A Staggering Record Of Resignations

New South Wales awaits its next Premier after Barry O’Farrell resigned from his post this morning.
There’s more on O’Farrell’s resignation here.
But he isn’t alone in resigning from the State’s top political job. Over the past 40 years two-thirds of NSW’s Premiers have quit or been forced out by their parties before voters could deliver a verdict.
While the state has had 12 premiers in 40 years, only four have lost elections while eight have resigned.
Of those who have resigned it’s split 50/50 between the Labor and Liberal parties.
Of the four who were voted out include the Liberal Party’s Sir Eric Willis who lost the 1976 election, John Fahey who lost the 1996 election, and Labor’s Barrie Unsworth who lost the 1988 election and Kristina Keneally who was beaten in 2011. (Although it’s important to remember NSW doesn’t vote for a Premier but for a party.)
The resignation list includes:
NSW Treasurer Mike Baird is favourite to succeed O’Farrell as Liberal Leader and Premier. Also in the running is Transport Minister Gladys Berijiklian.
There’s more on today’s resignation here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.