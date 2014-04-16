Political Leaders Of Australia's Biggest State Have A Staggering Record Of Resignations

Barry O’Farrell is one of eight NSW premiers who have resigned over the last 40 years.

New South Wales awaits its next Premier after Barry O’Farrell resigned from his post this morning.

There’s more on O’Farrell’s resignation here.

But he isn’t alone in resigning from the State’s top political job. Over the past 40 years two-thirds of NSW’s Premiers have quit or been forced out by their parties before voters could deliver a verdict.

While the state has had 12 premiers in 40 years, only four have lost elections while eight have resigned.

Of those who have resigned it’s split 50/50 between the Labor and Liberal parties.

Of the four who were voted out include the Liberal Party’s Sir Eric Willis who lost the 1976 election, John Fahey who lost the 1996 election, and Labor’s Barrie Unsworth who lost the 1988 election and Kristina Keneally who was beaten in 2011. (Although it’s important to remember NSW doesn’t vote for a Premier but for a party.)

The resignation list includes:

1974 Sir Robert Akin, Liberal

1976 Thomas Lewis, Liberal

1986 Neville Wran, Labor

1992 Nick Greiner, Liberal

2005 Bobb Carr, Labor

2008 Morris Iemma, Labor

2009 Nathan Rees, Labor

2014 Barry O’Farrell, Liberal

NSW Treasurer Mike Baird is favourite to succeed O’Farrell as Liberal Leader and Premier. Also in the running is Transport Minister Gladys Berijiklian.

There’s more on today’s resignation here.

