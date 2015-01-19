Australia's Biggest Iron Ore Ports Have Been Shut By A Cyclone Warning

Port Hedland

A cyclone warning has closed Australia’s two largest iron ore ports, Port Hedland and Dampier, in Australia’s North West.

The Pilbara Ports Authority says it has started evacuation, moving ships out of port.

“Due to a Tropical Low tracking towards the Pilbara region, Pilbara Ports Authority has begun evacuation procedures at both the ports,”a spokesman says.

Evacuation is expected to be completed tonight.

