Australia's Biggest IPO In Years, Healthscope Has Set Float Price Of $2.10 A Share

Healthscope’s $2.25 billion float, the biggest in Australia for a long time, will hit the ASX on Monday July 28, at a strike price of $2.10, according to reports today.

And the largest shareholder in Australia’s second largest private hospital operator will be AustralianSuper, the big industry superannuation fund.

The Australian Financial Review reports Healthscope’s owners TPG and The Carlyle Group, and chief brokers Macquarie Capital and UBS, were allocating shares last night after the equity raising closed at $2.10 a share.

TPG and Carlyle were expected to look after the cornerstone backers, including AustralianSuper, BlackRock and the Capital Group, and seek to assemble a strong top-20 made up of institutions from all over the world.

Healthscope is expected to be inducted into the S&P/ASX 100 next quarter.

