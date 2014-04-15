Australia's Biggest Bank Had A Technical Blackout Today

Getty / Brendon Thorne

Customers of Australia’s biggest bank have unable to access their funds online today after an outage to the Commonwealth Bank’s systems.

The outage affected telephone and internet banking and payments platforms, as well as EFTPOS and ATMs, stopping customers being able to withdraw cash and conduct basic retail transactions.

The bank’s retail share trading platform, Commsec, was also offline, but service was restored shortly after midday.

The bank said it had identified the problem and was working to restore services as soon as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.