Australia's Big Tech CEOs Have Just Been Dared To Take The Ice Bucket Challenge

Envato CEO Collis Ta’eed just had a bucket of ice thrown over him on a brisk winter’s day and he’s now challenging Australia’s big tech bosses to follow him.

Ta’eed has challenged Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar as well as Freelancer’s Matt Barrie and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg to take the ice bucket challenge.

Ta’eed has made a donation to the ALS Association in the USA and its Australian equivalent, Motor Neurone Disease Australia.

The Envato CEO was nominated by Themeforest community member Hogash Studio.

Here’s the video. It’s a pretty good one.

So Scott, Mike, Matt and Matt, you have 24 hours.

