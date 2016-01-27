Australia's big piracy problem summed up in one tweet

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Per-capita, Australia pirates more movies and TV shows than any other country in the world.

For years, consumers have told rights holders and network providers what will make them stop downloading content illegally: quality content delivered at the same time as the rest of the world, at the same time as the US at an affordable price.

But it looks like Channel 10 did not get the memo. At all. Or if they did, they thought they could buck the trend. Because after nearly 14 years waiting, the much anticipated X-Files reboot debuted earlier in the week in the US, but it won’t air locally until this coming Sunday.

Channel 10 is trying to get everyone excited about the wait.

But that hasn’t stopped X-Files fans from already pirating the show, even spending their Australia Day devoted to watching it.

https://twitter.com/tahinikill/status/691747311878164480

MY AUSTRALIA DAY: Couch

Coffee

Presto

X-Files mythology episodes You? — Joe In General (@JoeInGeneral) January 25, 2016

'What did you do today'

'Watched X-Files'

'But Australia Day…'

'X-FIIILLLLEEESSSSSS' — Mahalia (@strangedeadkid) January 26, 2016

It’ll be very interesting to see Channel 10’s ratings next week to see if the week-long delay has taken its toll.

