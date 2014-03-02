Australia's Batting Puts South Africa To Shame On Day One Of The Test Decider

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Australian captain Michael Clarke and opening batsman David Warner have shown-up the Proteas in a brilliant day one performance of the series-ending Test in South Africa where the Aussies were 3-331 at stumps.

After a controversial week for Warner, in which go a $2880 fine for accusing the SA team of ball-tampering, he has made up for any faux pas with a stunning 135 run from just 152 balls.

Despite an injury scare for Pup, after being bit by Proteas bowler Morne Morkel, the Aussies captain was unbeaten on 92.

The batting performance is one of Australia’s best on the opening day of a Test overseas since its 3-320 against the West Indies in May 2003.

Read more here.

Now read: David Warner Cops $2880 Fine For Accusing South Africa Of Ball-Tampering Days Before Test Series Decider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.