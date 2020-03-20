Australia's banks will defer loan repayments for small businesses affected by the coronavirus for six months

AAP

Banks will defer repayments on small business loans for six months, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause significant cashflow problems.

“This is a multi billion dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs,” said Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh.



Banks are already reaching out to eligible customers, the ABA said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s banks have agreed to defer repayments on loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak for six months as part of a small business ‘relief package’, Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh announced on Friday.

“This Assistance Package will apply to more than $100 billion of existing small business loans and depending on customer take up, could put as much as $8 billion back into the pockets of small businesses as they battle through these difficult times,” Bligh said in her announcement.

“This is a multi billion dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs,” she added.

The looming threat of the coronavirus is set to cause significant cashflow problems for businesses reliant on consumer spending, and small businesses are most likely to be left without a lifeline when the shock hits.

Small businesses employ five million Australians, the ABA says, and the package is intended to “help them keep doing just that”.

According to the ABA, banks are already reaching out to eligible customers, and recommends those who are not contacted should reach out to their bank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.