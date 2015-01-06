Australia's Balance Of Trade Fell In November

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Australia’s balance of trade was a deficit of $925 million in November, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ seasonally adjusted figures.

The result is an increase of $48 million (5%) on the deficit in October 2014.

A Bloomberg survey of economists expected the balance of trade to come in at -$1.6 billion. So the result was less than expected.

In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits rose $160 million (1%) to $27.85 billion. Non-rural goods rose $486 million (3%) and rural goods rose $179 million (6%). Non-monetary gold fell $519 million (38%). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at $43 million. Service credits rose $14 million.

Goods and services debits rose $208 million (1%) to $28.010 billion. Intermediate and other merchandise goods rose $224 million (2%) and consumption goods rose $131 million (2%). Non-monetary gold fell $90 million (27%) and capital goods fell $78 million (1%). Service debits rose $20 million.

Here’s the chart.

