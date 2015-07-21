Australia's ASX 200 is an unstoppable juggernaut at present

Getty

The juggernaut that is Australia’s ASX 200 index continues to roll on.

Today the index recorded its sixth consecutive increase, taking its gains since closing at 5,473.2 on July 13 to 4.27%.

The winning streak is now the longest seen since early February when the index rallied for 12 sessions straight.

Investors will be hoping the current run can eclipse that formidable effort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.