Australia's Ashes Hero Ashton Agar Is About To Get A Huge Pay Rise

Getty / Ryan Pierse

He’s broken records and people are writing poems about him.

Now Australia’s 19-year-old cricket revelation Ashton Agar is about to start making a whole lot more money.

John Stensholt reports at the AFR that Agar looks set to move to a central contract with Cricket Australia, which will lift his income to over $300,000, including match fees.

He’s currently on a contract with Western Australia worth around $100,000 a year including match fees.

Agar, a spin bowler who was a virtual unknown until he was named in the team for the first Ashes Test, became a household name overnight after scoring 98 batting at No.11 – saving Australia’s position in the match and etching his name into the record books for the highest score ever by a No.11 batsman.

Agar’s manager Jason Bakker told the Fin that Agar could be potentially very attractive to sponsors because of his skill and temperament, but that for now he would need to focus on taking wickets as England attempt to build a match-winning total over the coming day’s play.

“He is very-level headed and well spoken so he could be attractive to sponsors,” Bakker said. “But for me being successful in terms of marketing is all about longevity on the field. Cricket is a great leveller and he needs to wake up today and think about taking some wickets to hopefully help the team towards the path of victory in the match.”

There’s more at the Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.