Australia's Anthony Weiner Just Quit His Ethics Post After Lewd Photos Surfaced

A Queensland Member of Parlianment has this morning apologised to his family and stood aside from his position as chair of the state parliament’s Ethics Committee over a sexting affair.

The Courier Mail revealed this morning details of Peter Dowling’s sexting activity and obtained a number of lewd photos that were sent to his mistress during an affair that lasted over two years.

One of the photos was of his penis dipped in a glass of red wine, with an accompanying message: “He wanted a red wine…”.

Other pictures in the case, which shares much in common with the exploits of former US Congressman Anthony Weiner, included full frontal nudity, the Courier-Mail reported.

“To my children, mum, brother and sister, my extended family and friends I am sorry for the shame and embarrassment that I have caused you,” Mr Dowling said in a statement this morning.

His now ex-lover wrote to the Parliamentary Speaker making a number of allegations, including that he had accepted around $US20,000 in flight upgrades and had used parliamentary trips to rendezvous with his lover in Perth and New Zealand.

Dowling is the LNP member for Redlands. There will be an investigation into the travel arrangements by the Clerk of Parliament.

A former LNP MP, Alex Douglas, said this morning that the affair had been known about “for some time”.

