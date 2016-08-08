Australia's Animoca Brands has closed an app deal for How to Train Your Dragon

Acress Bai Baihe at the premiere of How to Train Your Dragon 2 in Shanghai. TPG/Getty Images

ASX-listed mobile game company Animoca Brands has signed a deal to develop interactive e-books for DreamWorks, the US creator of animated feature films.

A short time ago, Animoca shares were up more than 5% to $0.18.

The portfolio of apps for Asian markets will include How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar and The Croods as well as the upcoming animated comedy Trolls.

“This is another huge milestone for Animoca Brands,” says Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands.

“We’ve long been working with established brands to turn their characters into popular games and now we’re excited to further grow our brand portfolio and really consolidate our entry into the e-book market.

“People have always loved connecting with their favourite characters through games and e-books and Anomica Brands’ recent growth really testifies to the possibilities that can arise from pairing popular IP and characters with cutting edge tech.”

The deal brings the Hong Kong-based Animoca Brand’s total licensed brand portfolio to 20, including Thomas and Friends, Garfield, Astroboy, Ever After High, HotWheels and Ben10.

This latest partnership follows Animoca Brand’s acquisition of Finnish game developer TicBits for $5.12 million in July this year.

DreamWorks was bought by Comcast in April this year for $US3.8 billion.

