Australia's Ambassador To Indonesia Has Been Summoned After Spying Claims

Senior foreign affairs officials will question Australia’s ambassador in Indonesia after spying claims made in news reports.

Greg Moriarty has been hauled in, after Fairfax reported Australia’s Jakarta embassy was used as a spying post, according to ABC News.

Fairfax reported the embassy was used as a base to collect intelligence on people smugglers and terrorists, as well as Indonesian politics and diplomacy.

In a statement, the Indonesian foreign ministry said if the claims were true “it would not reflect the spirit of friendly relations.”

The United States ambassador as already been called in over similar claims.

Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa is currently in Australia attending a conference with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop.

