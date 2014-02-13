Australia's 100th Victoria Cross Goes To A Commando Killed After Charging Enemy Positions Under Fire

Corporal Cameron Stewart Baird

Australia’s highest military honour the Victoria Cross will be awarded posthumously to commando Corporal Cameron Stewart Baird.

He died on June 22 last year in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, when he repeatedly drew fire away from his team members and charged enemy positions under heavy fire.

Baird, a member of the Sydney-based 2nd Commando Regiment, will be Australia’s 100th Victoria Cross holder.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said: “He is an Australian hero.”

Corporal Baird’s Victoria Cross for Australia will be presented to his parents at Government House in Canberra next week.

