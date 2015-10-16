Australia's 10 most influential women

Chloe Moo and Ann Sherry. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for P&O

Ann Sherry is the overall winner of this year’s Australian Financial Review and Westpac 100 Women of Influence awards.

Sherry, the diversity category winner, became CEO of cruise operator Carnival Australia in 2007. Since then passenger numbers have increased tenfold to 1 million.

The women were selected from 500 entrants by a judging panel.

The ten category winners:

Ann Sherry (Carnival Australia). Winner – Overall and Diversity

Diane Grady (Independent Board Director ). Winner – Board/Management

Jane Burns (CEO, Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre). Winner – Social Enterprise and Not-for-profit

Jane McAdam (Director, Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at The Faculty of Law, University of NSW). Winner – Global

Janet Whiting (Head of litigation practice in Melbourne at Gilbert + Tobin Lawyers). Winner – Culture

Jenna Tregarthen (Co-founder and chief executive officer of Recovery Record). Winner – Young Leader

Lesley Chenoweth (Pro vice chancellor, professor of Social Work and head of Logan Campus at Griffith University). Winner Local/Regional

Pat Anderson (Chairperson of The Lowitja Institute). Winner – Public Policy

Ros Moriarty (Managing director of Balarinji). Winner – Business Enterprise

Veena Sahajwalla (ARC Georgina Sweet Australian laureate fellow and director, Centre for Sustainable Materials at The University of New South Wales). Winner – Innovation

The full list of the 100 is here.

