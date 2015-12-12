Australia's 10 biggest moments on Twitter in 2015

Twitter, the online platform for live, public conversation, has been the birthplace of some of the most memorable discussions in the world.
This week Twitter released its 2015 Year on Twitter data showcasing the biggest highlights, tweets and most talked about trends.
In Australia, Twitter managed to capture all the big moments from the #libspill in September which saw the ascent of Malcolm Turnbull to the prime ministership, the plight of refugees through to the confusion following Australia’s entry in international singing competition, Eurovision.
Here’s a look at the biggest moments of the year:
#AusPol was one of the top 10 hashtags in Australia this year and the third biggest political hashtag globally behind #tcot and #lovewins. Australians were fixated on federal politics this year from huge debates on MP travel entitlements to the Bali Nine executions -- and let's not forget that Tony Abbott eating onions also helped to propel #auspol to the top. It was also the top Twitter trend in 2014.
This man is Prime Minister of Australia.
#auspol pic.twitter.com/6obGHEdRfb
— Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) May 25, 2015
The popular political panel show made headlines this year when it decided to air an appearance by Zaky Mallah, who was convicted for threatening to kill ASIO officials in 2005, on its show. The incident saw more Australian MPs pulling out of the Monday night live show with Tony Aboott saying that 'heads should roll' after the show was aired for a second time.
BOTH these guys were on the same #QandA as the anti-ISIS campaigning acquitted terrorist. #AusPol via @AshleyLeahy pic.twitter.com/005w5Gdx14
— Kiera (@KieraGorden) June 27, 2015
No surprises here. Malcolm Turnbull became the 29th prime minister of Australia after defeating Tony Abbott, 54 votes to 44, in a leadership challenged in September. Twitter was on fire with #libspill reaching its peak at 1,200 tweets per minute. This interactive chart shows you just how much #LibSpill blew up after Malcolm Turnbull challenged Tony Abbott for prime ministership.
Well this isn't awkward #libspill #auspol pic.twitter.com/LgyZyOihkC
— Marc Fennell (@marcfennell) February 9, 2015
Earlier this year, the release of a photo of a drowned Syrian toddler brought the world's attention to the plight of refugees fleeing from brutal civil wars. Amnesty International asked the public to send photos of themselves with the message 'Refugees Welcome' to former prime minister, Tony Abbott, to encourage the acceptance of more refugees into the country.
Support Australia welcoming more #refugees. Share a #RefugeesWelcome selfie & tag @TonyAbbottMHR. pic.twitter.com/P07cXWI9il
— Amnesty Australia (@amnestyOz) September 4, 2015
The Australian pop-punk group, 5 Seconds of Summer, which kicked off an Australian tour in June, also made it on to the list of most talked-about trends this year. Surprisingly, band member Michael Clifford also managed to score the 'golden tweet', which is the most retweeted tweet in Australia, after walking into a pyrotechnics display and posting his half bandaged face after the incident.
YAY! ? #5SOS pic.twitter.com/tufDvgqlBz
— Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) February 25, 2015
One of Australia's most popular reality TV shows in Australia saw a huge Twitter following during the course of its show. The final was won by English chefs, Will and Steve, who won the culinary battle with their hamburger peaches.
Drasko needs to give the whole complaining thing a rest. #MKR pic.twitter.com/7zZBNfJzrC
— Andy Thompson (@SweatyJester) April 27, 2015
NRL became one of the big talking points in Australia, thanks to the Hayne Plane. NRL turned NFL football star, Jarryd Hayne, made his debut with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year making an incredible run, especially in his pre-season match against the Houston Texans. Despite this, he has since been waived from the 49ers roster and signed up to the team's practice squad.
Go get 'em @jarrydhayne_1 ✈️!
Suiting up for @49ers in @NFL preseason today in Denver.
#HaynePlane #NFL #49ers #NRL pic.twitter.com/SO3CGGJ6kY
— NRL (@NRL) August 30, 2015
In this year's 2015 AFL Grand Final, Hawthorn managed to pull of a hat trick after beating the West Coast Eagles to win their third consecutive premiership. It was the hottest AFL grand final on record with temperature reaching up to 31.3 degrees at the MCG.
Probably a little more used to the shape of this ball than some of the other lads ?⚽️ #AFL pic.twitter.com/oKV0BCx0El
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 17, 2015
Australia won their fifth world cup title this year after defeating New Zealand in 33.1 overs to win by 7 wickets. This match took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and drew a crowd of over 90,000 people. Overall, there were more than 1.4 billion impressions on tweets across every match throughout the six-week tournament.
Look who is cheering for us - @rogerfederer #BleedBlue #WontGiveItBack #IndvsPak #CWC15 pic.twitter.com/DJx8bskNbe
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2015
Not many people understood why Australia had been given a wildcard to participate in Eurovision this year. But it didn't seem to matter -- Australia took out a surprising 5th place at the 60th anniversary of Eurovision with Australia scoring more points than all UK entries since 2010 with Guy Sebastian's performance of 'Tonight Again'.
For the first time at #Eurovision and they make Vienna dance! #AUS is amazing! http://t.co/bn4Sq83Ci0
— Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 23, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.