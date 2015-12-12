Australia's 10 biggest moments on Twitter in 2015

Photo: Shutterstock

Twitter, the online platform for live, public conversation, has been the birthplace of some of the most memorable discussions in the world.

This week Twitter released its 2015 Year on Twitter data showcasing the biggest highlights, tweets and most talked about trends.

In Australia, Twitter managed to capture all the big moments from the #libspill in September which saw the ascent of Malcolm Turnbull to the prime ministership, the plight of refugees through to the confusion following Australia’s entry in international singing competition, Eurovision.

Here’s a look at the biggest moments of the year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.