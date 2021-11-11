Australians who didn’t rejoin the workforce after losing paid work during the pandemic risk being unemployed long-term, a new report finds

Those who lost paid work at the start of the pandemic and failed to re-enter the workforce face long-term unemployment, a new report from ACOSS has found.

80% of people receiving JobSeeker payments have had to rely on income support for more than a year, it says.

The report spotlights the gap between the post-lockdown hiring surge and those who have failed to recover from the pandemic recession.

The thousands of people who lost paid work and did not immediately find a new job are at most risk of long-term unemployment, despite record high job vacancies across the country.

Only around 25% of workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are likely to escape unemployment due to underinvestment in employment assistance, according to a new report produced by the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS).

The report draws on Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and administrative data to provide a snapshot into the state of unemployment as the country reopens.

It comes despite a reported surge in job ads, with Seek recording its listings jumped more than 10% month-on-month in October.

Particularly in fields that have been heavily impacted by extended border closures, including highly skilled sectors like tech, prospective employees are currently being offered wage bumps and sign-on incentives to entice a limited supply of local workers.

However, as the report points out, the number of ‘entry-level jobs’ is declining and there is a disconnect between the jobs available and the skills sets and location of job seekers.

From August 2019 to August 2021, managerial and professional jobs rose by 405,000, while entry-level jobs, such as hospitality, personal services, sales and labouring jobs, fell by 148,000.

ACOSS found two thirds of people on Jobseeker and Youth Allowance have high-school qualifications only.

Another study recently released by PwC showed entry-level jobs have collapsed by 50% over the past 15 years.

Cassandra Goldie, chief executive of ACOSS said the report’s findings countered perceptions that those who faced unemployment during the pandemic had been adequately supported by the federal government.

“The reality is that the Australian government invests far less than comparable nations in assisting people to find suitable employment.” Goldie said.

The report revealed 80% of people receiving JobSeeker payments – a record high of 826,000 people – have had to rely on income support for more than a year, with the current figure more than double the previous peak following the 1991 recession.

While JobSeeker payments roughly doubled during the pandemic, following years of refusals by the Coalition government to raise the rate of the unemployment benefit, the unemployment payment has again been reduced to the pre-pandemic income support rate of $45 a day.

And while the end of JobKeeper in March did not immediately lead to a spike in the number of JobSeeker recipients, a factor touted by the government at the time, ACOSS said the current narrative around a surge in hiring overlooked a forgotten cohort impacted by the pandemic recession.

With the effective unemployment rate at 9.5% in September — double the conventional measure of 4.5% — Goldie said the government needed to invest in employment services for those who failed to bounce back from pandemic job losses.

“Income support should be lifted from $45 to $67 a day, and supplements for rent, disability, and caring for children alone should be increased,” Goldie said.

“We need a full employment policy that keeps unemployment consistently below 4%,” she said.

“We need more entry-level jobs that are secure and properly paid, and curbs on the exploitation of workers with temporary visas and others in poorly regulated sectors on the labour market.”