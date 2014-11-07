Australians Will Spend $189 Million Online In Just 24 Hours

Getty/Dan Kitwood

Click Frenzy, the big Australian online shopping day of the year, kicks off the Christmas holiday shopping season this month with spending predicted to top $189 million in just 24 hours.

And much of that spending will be done through smart phones.

The 2014 Adobe Digital Index Holiday Shopping Prediction, which looks at billions of transactions around the world, shows Australians’ love of shopping on their phones is just behind Japan, Ireland and the US.

By the end of the year 8% of all online sales in Australia will be through phones, the study says.

Phones are gaining on tablets as the preferred mobile shopping device, with growth in shopping on tablets stagnant at around 11% year-on-year.

Australians are more likely to do their shopping during the holiday season with established retail players who have expanded from their bricks and mortar high street stores into the digital world.

Local retailers are the fourth most dependent in the world on the holiday sales season for online revenue, relying on it to deliver almost a quarter of total annual online sales in just a few short weeks, behind retailers in Brazil, the US and the Netherlands.

Paul Robson, Adobe President Asia Pacific, said the emergence of mobile as a shopping hub for Australians was the result of the improved capabilities of phones and retailers needed to keep pace with consumer expectations.

“This year we expect to see online spending grow by more than 15% in Australia,” said Robson.

As a percentage of total annual online sales, spending by Australians will be ahead of as China, Canada, the UK and Germany.

The research found that the ease of use of mobile payment tools, such as Apple Pay and PayPal is also giving consumers greater confidence when buying through their phones and tablets.

Click Frenzy has become Australia’s biggest online shopping day and launches the Christmas shopping season on November 18.

The Adobe Digital Index predicts that Australians will spend an average of $6.50 per person during Click Frenzy.

