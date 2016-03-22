Australians will get the first chance to order Tesla's Model 3

Raedle/Getty Images

Starting from 8am March 31, Australian buyers will be the first in the world to be able to make a reservation for Tesla’s upcoming Model 3.

Reservations will only be available in one of four Tesla locations, including their Sydney and Melbourne service centres, as well as Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne and Carindale shopping centre in Brisbane. To make a reservation you will need a $1500 refundable downpayment.

The rest of the world will need to wait until online reservations when the official unveil of the car starts at 2:30pm AEDT on April 1, meaning someone in Australia will be the first in the world to order a Model 3. However, someone in the US will still receive the first delivery, with Australia actually one of the final markets to receive the car – due to it being right-hand drive – sometime in 2018.

Each region will have its own queue, with existing Model S or Model X owners prioritised.

Tesla’s Model 3 will be the electric car company’s most important car, bringing their cars to a much lower price point. It’s aimed to start at $US35,000 before subsidies in the US, meaning buyers there will end up paying under $US30,000.

In Australia, we will likely see the base model start at a little under $60,000, making its local competitors the likes of BMW’s 3 series, Mercedes C Class and Audi’s A4/S4.

Not much else is known about the car, other than that it will be cheaper and a mid-size sedan. Range is expected to start at about 350km per charge, and like the Model S and X, it will come with different battery configurations for more range and better performance.

Hopefully all will be revealed next Friday.

