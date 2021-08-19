Strict new border rules introduced last week mean Australians who normally live overseas are forced to apply for for an exemption to leave the country if they visit.

In private Facebook groups, citizens and permanent residents say it’s now almost impossible to receive travel exemptions – even for those who want to leave the country permanently.

They say Border Force doesn’t provide the information required for a successful application.

Since new, stricter border rules were introduced last week, personal accounts of Australians who live and work overseas aired in the media have exposed the harsh impact of the policy for travel exemptions.

But in private Facebook groups used by tens of thousands of Australians, stories about the impossible standards for exemption applications have been the norm for months, as those without language skills, guaranteed work, or money to pay for legal assistance languish in an administrative purgatory.

Australians who normally live overseas were denied permission to leave the country once they returned, following a sudden rule change on August 6.

The stricter rules, which contradict an earlier promise made by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, now mean that residents who are “ordinarily residents overseas” based on travel records will be forced to apply for an exemption to leave Australia — which has been the case for Australian residents since March last year.

The Herald and The Age last week reported four people normally resident overseas had been refused permission to leave Australia since the new rules were introduced.

Andrews said the change was necessary because of the 38,000 Australians registered as wanting to return home.

“Outbound exemptions for Australian citizens are necessary as every Australian leaving, and planning to return, creates a queue of people wanting to come back,” Andrews said.

However the exemptions stretching back to March 2020 have also created a growing backlog of citizens who want to leave Australia permanently or indefinitely, but are not being granted permission to do so.

Tiahn Wetzler, a 29-year-old Australian who has lived and worked in Berlin for the last six years, would be subject to the government’s new rules if she planned to return home again.

Wetzler last returned to Australia in September 2020 when her father was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. While he is in recovery now, “we didn’t know at the time what the outcome was going to be,” she said.

“It was like, okay, I need to get home under any circumstances,” she said.

Wetzler said she paid around $10,000 to get home at the time, and found it difficult to leave again in February of this year, with her request requiring a translation from German of her proof of address in Berlin, as well as “a phone call to Canberra for final permission.”

She said the circumstances now make her feel it would be almost impossible to leave if she were to visit Australia.

As a dual Australian and British citizen, she said the rules make her feel her citizenship is worth less than those residing in Australia.

“I feel like the government has essentially abandoned us for the majority,” she said.

“What’s best for the majority, as opposed to protecting the rights of each individual Australian citizen.”

Facebook groups provide information the government won’t

Private Facebook groups that were once primarily a resource for immigrants looking to resettle family on visas in Australia have exploded in activity since the travel restrictions came into force in early 2020.

Harinder Singh is an admin for a travel exemption Facebook group with a membership of around 51,000.

Singh said social groups sharing expertise, knowledge and success stories have filled the gap in the resources made available by Border Force.

The second-most asked question on the site was about leaving Australia, with the most popular being about bringing in family members trapped overseas.

“The department and website has no clear guidelines on those kinds of things,” Singh said.

He said he thinks the exemption guidelines that have been in place since borders closed weren’t set up with the view they would be in place for 18 months or longer.

“They might have thought that it would just be for a few months or so,” he said, “so they didn’t invest that much time and money in March last year.”

Australians say Border Force makes it difficult for travel exemptions to be approved

Louisa Robins, a 23-year-old law student living in Adelaide, was recently granted an exemption to leave the country for a year to work for a year in Austria.

While she recognises there are many others in more desperate situations than she is — including many she has spoken to in groups on social media — she told Business Insider Australia the application process obfuscates what is required for approval in a way that disadvantages those without access to resources or legal assistance.

“This whole thing has been baffling to me because…I work at a law firm. I probably know how to write [an application] and how to format it better than the average person. But you shouldn’t need any of those skills to do it.”

While her exemption application was accepted on the second attempt, using additional documentation sourced from others in Facebook groups, Robins said she’s seen stories of others who have had multiple applications rejected over months.

“There’s people in there where English is not their first language; people I can see posting in the group that are just so anxious and have had so many applications denied because they just don’t understand what’s required of them,” she said. “It’s sad.”

Robins said she’s unsure her exemption application would have been approved if she hadn’t crowdsourced knowledge on what was required of her.

“I honestly don’t think I would have been approved if it wasn’t for the group,” she said.

Phabien, who declined to share his full name, is an Australian living in Sydney who has been trying to leave the country permanently to live with his partner in France for the past six months.

He said he has spent over $10,000 accumulating documents he’s been told are required, such as registering his relationship with the NSW government.

“I have submitted 12 exemptions, which were all declined,” he said.

He said the most frustrating part of the process has been that there’s “no clarity” around what is required. Phabien said with each rejection, he has received minimal feedback on the reasons, or feedback that contradicted past advice.

While he’s used Facebook groups to source insights into the process, he said his mental health has deteriorated to the point that he can no longer read stories of success by others.

“I find the more hope I hold on to the more I get hurt.”

Alessia, a 32-year-old freelance creative, has had a similar experience.

She is a dual Italian-Australian citizen seeking to return to Italy permanently, where she plans to live with her parents while she rebuilds her life in her country of birth.

She recently had a second exemption rejected, but is hoping using past successful templates provided by others in the group will lead to a better outcome on her third attempt this week.

“I got so much help from that group,” she said. “People were texting me privately, saying, ‘I’m gonna send you mine because I got approved.’”

However, she said the lack of transparency around what was required meant she wasn’t sure it would be enough.

“I heard people sending exactly the same application over and over without changing anything. And it got approved after the fifth or the 10th, or the 38th time.”

Alessia said the rejections make her feel like she has been “trapped” by the government, which does not believe her claim that she does not plan to return.

“At the moment I totally feel like a prisoner,” she said. “I even thought I would give up my [Australian] citizenship if it could get me back to Italy.”

‘I have lost complete faith in Australia’

Wetzler said she finds it difficult to imagine a world where Australia has reopened again.

“It’s very hard for me to imagine that happening,”she said.

“I have lost complete, I guess, faith in Australia returning to normal. I honestly think it wouldn’t happen until the entire rest of the world does it. I think Australia will be last.”

Further than the stress of individual cases and stories like hers, Wetzler said the current restrictions are a human rights issue.

“I think the real core of the issue is how much power the Australian Government is exerting on its citizens, is really something that has to be brought into question.”