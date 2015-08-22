Australians think Oprah Winfrey would make the best business partner

Photo: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images.

If they could choose, it seems Australians would most like go into business with Oprah Winfrey, a new survey by Xero has revealed.

To mark World Entrepreneur Day, the accounting software company polled 750 small business owners from Australia, the US and UK to see who the most admired celebrity entrepreneurs were.

The so-called “Celebrepeneurs” are those who’ve taken success beyond the screen and tuned it into multimillion dollar business ventures.

They include Ashton Kutcher, Dr Dre and Jessica Alba whose startup, The Honest Co., raised $100 million at a $1.7 billion valuation for her natural eco-friendly household products earlier this year.

The poll saw Oprah Winfrey come out on top with more than half the Australians surveyed saying she would make the best business partners for extending brand power and driving up revenue.

Winfrey has an estimated net worth of more than $US3 billion, owns a television production company and is one of the biggest philanthropists in the US.

Miranda Kerr, model and founder of skincare range, KORA organics, came in at second place while Gwyneth Paltrow, owner of Goop, was third.

Here are the Australian results:

1. Oprah Winfrey – 53.0 %

2. Miranda Kerr – 11.6 %

3. Gwyneth Paltrow – 10.8 %

4. Kate Hudson – 10.0 %

5. Jay-Z – 9.2 %

6. Kim Kardashian – 5.6 %

