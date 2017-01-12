Australians stranded in Bali as budget airline Tigerair cancels flights

Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

A dispute between budget Tigerair Australia and Indonesian authorities has left up to 700 Australians stranded in Bali and the holiday plans of others in chaos.

The airline today cancelled flights in and out of Bali for a second day and half of Friday, saying it’s working with the Indonesian government to resume flights to and from Bali as soon as possible.

Virgin Australia, which owns Tigerair, plans to operate two flights from Bali tomorrow to bring as many affected holidaymakers back to Australia as possible.

Tigerair says customers currently in Australia who are affected by the cancellation of tomorrow’s Tigerair services will be offered a full refund.

Customers booked to travel on Tigerair services to and from Bali today are advised not to go to the airport.

Air Transport in Indonesia says the airline has breached its licence, the ABC reports. The issue appears to be about ticketing and the status of Tigerair as a charter flight operator.

Tigerair says it had permission to fly but was suddenly given new requirements this week.

Details on the cancelled flights are HERE.

