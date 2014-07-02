Australians Return To Online Buying With Groceries, Alcohol And Video Games Leading The Way

Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Online retail sales growth rebounded in May after a small decline in April.

The NAB Online Retail Sales Index grew by 0.2% in May compared to -0.1% in April. The online index is 5.1% higher than it was 12 months ago.

Groceries, liquor, electronic games and toys continued to strengthen while daily deals and recreational goods experienced negative growth during the month.

In the 12 months to May 2014, Australians spent $15.3 billion on online retail, equivalent to 6.6% of spending at traditional bricks and mortar retailers as measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Comparable sales growth at traditional retailers also slowed in April, to be at 0.1%, compared to 0.4% in March.

Source: NAB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.