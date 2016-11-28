Australians prefer more expensive, higher octane petrols as regular unleaded sales hit a 20-year low

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Australians are increasingly reaching for the premium fuel pump when they stop to fill up their cars, as the charts below from Commsec demonstrate.

In rolling annual terms, sales of ordinary petrol have fallen to 20-year lows – that predates the ban on leaded petrol in January 2002 – while those for E10 currently sit at 7-years lows.

Brand sales have been soaring since the start of 2012.

“While the basic product still accounts for 58% of all auto gasoline sold, a decade ago it was closer to 84%,” said Craig James, chief economist at Commsec.

“Whether it is good marketing, an increase in the share of luxury vehicles on the road or a desire for quality, motorists have become less price conscious when it comes to the petrol they are buying.”

