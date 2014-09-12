Australians On Death Row In China - DFAT Issues Warning To Drug Dealers

Getty/ John Moore

A number of Australians are facing the death penalty in China, prompting the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) yesterday issued a warning to drug dealers.

“We are aware that a number of Australians have been detained in China on serious drug charges. These individuals are receiving appropriate consular assistance,” DFAT said in a statement.

When asked for specifics on The 7.30 Report last night, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said:

I won’t go into the detail of the numbers. I don’t think it’ll be helpful at this stage. The travel advisory was altered on the advice of our experts to inform people travelling to China that drug-related activities can carry the death penalty.

When pressured further on the numbers, Bishop wouldn’t reveal the specifics but gave a general warning to travelers.

“The message is loud and clear: if you’re travelling to China, indeed, if you’re travelling anywhere in South-East Asia, North Asia, a number of countries have criminal codes, criminal laws that includes the death penalty for drug-related activities and I warn all Australians to not engage in drug-related activities if they’re travelling overseas,” she said.

