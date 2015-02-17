Australians now start looking for a new job earlier and are applying using a mobile phone

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The view of Australians searching, and applying, for a job using their laptops is being challenged by numbers released by SEEK today when announcing its latest profit results.

According to SEEK, 90% of jobs are now online, people are looking for a change in employment earlier in the year and are using a mobile phone as the main search tool.

Early results for January and February 2015 show SEEK’s revenue is up compared to the same time last year.

SEEK says it’s in a strong position to deliver earnings growth via the continued migration of job advertising from print to online, as this chart shows:

In Australia, online now gets 75% of spending on employment advertising and 90% of the jobs are now listed digitally.

The SEEK new job index also detected an early January spike in activity with an 11% increase compared to the same time the year before.

But with the unemployment rate at 6.2%, the SEEK index is still 28% below the December 2007 peak.

SEEK says it expects a lift in business when economic conditions improve and the unemployment rate starts to drop.

Of the 35 million visitors a month to the SEEK domestic website, 55% of them are arriving by mobile phone.

And when they decide to apply for a job, 24% of them are doing so using their mobile phone.

