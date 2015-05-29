Australians miss a lot of flights

Photo: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

This morning I missed a flight, for the first time ever. It was a horrendous experience which I (hopefully) won’t have to repeat again.

But it turns out, I’m not alone. Stats from travel assistance company Allianz show Aussies are some of the most careless travellers compared to their Chinese, English and US counterparts.

According to the data, Australians were second behind the US when it came to missing the most flights. Over the course of 2014 Australians missed a whopping 3,059 flights. But the number of flights missed by Americans was a staggering three times higher than us Aussies.

Australians are the worst offenders for losing their passports. Last year the insurance company had to help replace 375 Australian passports, 50% more than the Dutch in second place, followed by the English in third.

The insurance company also responded to 2,390 lost luggage claims from Australians, second only to the Dutch.

It seems we all need to get to the airport a little earlier and hold onto our stuff.

