Australia Considers Camel Genocide To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Australians are considering a massive killing of camels that their forebears took there in the 19th century. Apparently the gentle animals produce too much methane and eat too much vegetation.Australia is one of the top emitters per capita mainly due to its dependence on coal and mining exports.



The idea is being tossed around in Canberra through the Carbon Farming Initiative, which is a consultation paper by the Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency. A decision whether killing camels will qualify for carbon credits will be made at the end of the year.

But what kind of damage do camels actually inflict on the environment if we compare them, say, to cars used by humans? Apparently, the dromedaries produce around 100 pounds of methane a year, which makes the same damage to the climate as 1.1 ton of carbon dioxide, according to the Associated Press. That is six times less than the average car produces per year.

Now, if Australia really wants to tackle climate change, how about switching to alternative energy and ditching coal instead of killing animals? That doesn’t sound like a polite way to say thank you to the animals who helped colonize the country in the 19th century.

