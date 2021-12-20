Australians may soon be able to receive a vaccine booster shot within 3 months, according to updated advice from ATAGI

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has indicated it may update the interval period for booster shots from six months to as little as three.

It comes as NSW, Victoria and South Australia battle an explosion in cases of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called an emergency national cabinet meeting for Wednesday to address the surge.

Australians may soon be required to have three vaccine shots to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as health officials weigh up how to battle the new, more transmissible Omicron variant.

ATAGI said it is considering moving the date for boosters from five months to four or even three, after dropping the interval from six months last week.

According to reports, it is believed the advisory agency is also contemplating whether a three-dose course better meets the requirements to fight COVID-19 variants.

Australia would join the US, Singapore and Israel if it moved toward this definition.

Sharon Lewin, director of the Doherty Institute told ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday that ATAGI is analysing overseas data to help it decide if COVID-19 booster doses should be brought forward to four or even three months.

The current five-month interval “may well change” in the days to come, she said.

To make that decision, the authorities, or the advisory group, Atagi, are weighing up a number of factors,” Lewin said, including “how quickly your antibodies drop … how much safety data we have at giving the booster earlier and ability to deliver it. We’re weighing all of these things up.

“We are learning from overseas the booster dose gives you that additional protection against Omicron that we want.”

Lewin said the update in the agency’s advice would come within the next few days.

“These are difficult decisions being weighed up by all the best evidence available and availability of vaccines and that may well change the current recommendation of five months, it may well change in coming days.”

It comes ahead of an emergency national cabinet meeting called late on Monday by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to address the surging case numbers and differing approaches by states and territories to address the new variant.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday and has no formal agenda. However federal and state health officials are pushing for leaders to mandate mask-wearing indoors and for full vaccination to be now defined as three doses.

The Australian Health Protection Principals Committee said on Monday that “clear messaging” is required to maximise uptake of booster doses.

“Including if ATAGI recommends accelerating shortening the duration between the second dose of vaccine and booster dose,” it said.

“Masks should be mandated in all indoor settings, including retail, hospitality when not eating or drinking, and entertainment facilities.”

“Implementation of mask-wearing measures should occur prior to omicron case escalation to have maximum benefit.”

On Tuesday morning Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 7 News the states would need to “recalibrate” their COVID-19 measures as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Morrison said he agreed with advice aired by medical experts in recent days that mask mandates should be in place indoors and in high risk settings.

In recent days the country’s leading medical experts have urged a rethink of Australia’s current reopening plans as case numbers of the Omicron variant surge.

On Sunday experts including Lewin called for a return to restrictions “for a few weeks” while the country gets more information on Omicron’s severity and ability to evade vaccines.

The meeting also follows calls for assurances by the Victorian and NSW Health ministers that supplies for an accelerated booster program are built around a four-month dosage period. Both states have reopened state-based vaccination hubs, but are concerned GPs and chemists will close over the holiday period, losing time to bring forward booster protections.

Morrison on Monday reiterated that there was adequate vaccine supply saying there were 9,000 distribution points around the country right now, and 13 million doses in Australia.

“There are plenty of doses and plenty of points of presence, as the timeframe is reduced from six to five (months), there was some pressure. But that’s been overcome now,” Morrison said.

Surging demand at testing clinics across Australia has led to waiting times of up to five days for results, with travellers now worried they won’t get a negative result in time to travel across state borders for Christmas.

Waiting times in Victoria have averaged between 40 minutes and an hour during the past week, with a testing site in the ACT reaching capacity by 9:30am on Monday.