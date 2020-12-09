Australians made 1.3 million donations on GoFundMe in 2020. Here were the top 5 causes.

Image: Lentil As Anything

Australians made 1.3 million donations on GoFundMe in 2020.

It was a 30% spike in the number of donations from 2019.

One of the top five causes Australians donated to was a page to support Lentil As Anything from going into administration.

It has been a massive year for fundraising.

Online fundraising platform GoFundMe released its 2020 Year in Giving report, revealing the fundraising trends on its platform.

Australians made 1.3 million donations this year, a 30% rise from 2019, with several events that spurring the generosity of donors, including the devastating summer bushfires, the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations to community fundraisers doubled this year – becoming one of the fastest growing categories outside of emergency, volunteer and animals. The most generous town was found to be Bundaberg, based on the number of donations per capita. It was followed by Wagga Wagga, Mackay, Mandurah and Launceston.

When the bushfires struck, around $31 million was donated in January alone, coming in from 450,000 donors.

On GoFundMe, there was also significant support for Indigenous rights causes, with donations tripling compared to the year before. More than $6 million was raised for independent inquiries into Aboriginal deaths in custody, close the gap initiatives and to support Indigenous communities affected by the bushfires.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Australians rallied around both individuals and business owners. More than $2 million came in to cover business overhead expenses – more than half to support businesses in Victoria, which endured some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the country. Since March, more than $700,000 was donated to support frontline medial workers with care packs, scrubs and PPE.

Aussies also donated funds for meals to international students and to help with quarantine fees for stranded travellers who returned home.

Internationally, Australians supported causes around the Beirut explosion and Typhoon Vamco, which affected the Philippines and Vietnam.

“In a year that started with some of the worst bushfires on record, the response of ordinary Australians in the face of unforeseen challenges has been nothing short of remarkable,” Nicola Britton, Regional Manager at GoFundMe Australia said in a statement.

“At the heart of the response is community. Community means something different for each and every Australia, we have seen community generosity in ways not witnessed before. Students backing their international friends, migrant communities rallying to help rebuild the place they call home, and locals helping keep their favourite businesses afloat.”

These are the causes on GoFundMe that secured the most donations in Australia

The top four GoFundMe fundraisers were around the bushfire support effort. Rounding out the top five was the page to support the business Lentil As Anything from going into administration.

Here are the top fundraisers on the platform for 2020:

