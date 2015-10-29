Australians look at their smartphones more than 440 million times a day

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s a national obsession.

Australians collectively look at their smartphones more than 440 million times a day, according to Deloitte’s Mobile Consumer Survey for 2015.

“The smartphone reigns supreme and is more ubiquitous and pervasive than ever,” says Deloitte.

Almost 80% of Australians surveyed have one, a rise of nearly 10% on last year. There are about 15 million smartphones in use in Australia and that doesn’t include the millions of used devices dropped in drawers.

“Collectively Australians are adept multitaskers, and as social creatures, easily distracted,” says Deloitte.

This, coupled with the fear of missing out (FOMO), means that the entire nation glances at devices more than 440 million times a day, according to the survey of 2000 Australians aged 18 to 75.

“The obsession with the smartphone reflects a craving to connect and check-in on waking and just before sleeping,” says Deloitte.

“Devices are integral to how Australians live, organise and enjoy their lives, whether socially, professionally or personally.

“More than half the population check their smartphone within 15 minutes of waking, interacting continuously throughout the day without being prompted until disconnecting and switching off for the night.”

Here’s how Australians responded when asked: “How quickly do you check your smartphone after waking?”

More than 80% of the population don’t last an hour after opening their eyes each morning before checking their smartphones.

