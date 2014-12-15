Australians Are Offering Lifts To Muslims Scared Of Going To Work After An Islamic Gunman Took Hostages In Sydney

Stefano Pozzebon

Australians are offering to ride to work with Muslims if they are scared of anti-Islamic sentiment after a gunman claiming to be part of the Islamic State took hostages in Sydney on Monday morning.

The campaign is trending on Twitter under the hashtag #Illridewithyou, with people posting their route to work either via public transportation or private cars.

Muslims can tweet back if they want to share the route to work.

The campaign is not limited to Sydney or the New South Wales, but is trending in the whole of Australia:

And London is joining in:

