Australians Are Offering Lifts To Muslims Scared Of Going To Work After An Islamic Gunman Took Hostages In Sydney

Australians are offering to ride to work with Muslims if they are scared of anti-Islamic sentiment after a gunman claiming to be part of the Islamic State took hostages in Sydney on Monday morning.

The campaign is trending on Twitter under the hashtag #Illridewithyou, with people posting their route to work either via public transportation or private cars.

Muslims can tweet back if they want to share the route to work.

The campaign is not limited to Sydney or the New South Wales, but is trending in the whole of Australia:

Public transport + racial harmony = my kind of campaign #illridewithyou pic.twitter.com/qHJhhY8sPI

— Sudhvir Singh (@sudhvir) December 15, 2014

Taking tram into Melbourne CBD tomorrow. #illridewithyou no matter where you are from, your sexual orientation, your religion. We are one.

— Sherrie Beaver (@isigniwander) December 15, 2014

We should fight bigotry using practical as well as less direct means. Will be at 207 bus stop in Nth Balwyn tomorrow #illridewithyou

— Cr Philip Mallis (@philipmallis) December 15, 2014

If you reg take the #373 bus b/w Coogee/MartinPl, wear religious attire, & don’t feel safe alone: I’ll ride with you. @ me for schedule.

— Sir Tessa (@sirtessa) December 15, 2014

And London is joining in:

Front row of my bus to work in London. There’s a spare seat next to me #illridewithyou pic.twitter.com/SwrJupRgtr

— jason ilagan (@jasonilagan) December 15, 2014

