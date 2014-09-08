Australians Involved In Fatal Tour Bus Crash In Kenya, At Least One Dead

Traffic in Kenya

A tour bus crashed in the east African nation of Kenya over the weekend, leaving at least one Australian dead.

The victim is believed to be an elderly Australian woman, the Daily Mail reported.

The bus, travelling to tourist hotspot Masai Mara, was carrying at least 14 Australians when it overturned outside Nairobi on Sunday evening.

It is understood the vehicle suffered a tyre puncture and rolled, at least once, into a nearby creek.

Local media authorities are reporting that the accident may have claimed the lives of two Australians.

Injured passengers were taken to Narok Hospital in Kenya.

More here.

