The 10 jobs in Australia that are most misunderstood [by parents]

Jadranka Krsteska/Redferns/Getty Images

Australian parents are baffled by the work buzzwords and job titles used by their children.

The confusion is so widespread that about 70% of parents in Australia are unsure of what their children really do for a living, according to a study by LinkedIn.

And they believe they wouldn’t last one day in their children’s shoes because they would have no idea what was required of them.

The LinkedIn research, timed for today’s annual Bring In Your Parents Day, shows less than one third of parents (30%) are familiar with what their children do at work.

The study is part of LinkedIn’s global initiative where hundreds of companies globally open their doors to employees’ parents, on Friday, November 4.

The research found a generational gap, including a lack of understanding by parents about their children’s skills and jobs.

More than half (57%) of parents are baffled by the buzzwords and language their children use when talking about their job.

The job titles most misunderstood, according to the survey, by parents:

1. UI (user interface) Designer (96%)

2. Data Scientist (86%)

3. Actuary (78%)

4. Social media manager (77%)

5. Sociologist (76%)

6. Sub Editor (74%)

7. Investment Banker (68%)

8. Radio Producer (66%)

9. Software Developer (65%)

10. Fashion Designer (63%)

However, more than half (56%) the parents believe their children have more opportunities in the workplace than they did.

And most (64%) think their children earn more than they did at their age, and 35% think their kids are on track to be more successful.

“The way we work is constantly evolving and professionals are also now switching jobs more frequently,” says Shiva Kumar, head of communications for LinkedIn ANZ.

“It is not so straightforward for parents to understand and share what their children do.”

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of LinkedIn. The survey examined 1,003 parents in Australia between October 4 and 17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.